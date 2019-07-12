Ally Challenge lands Jack Nicklaus, Dierks Bentley, and Kid Rock

(07/12/19) - The Ally Challenge Champions Tour Event is back after its 2018 premier, and it's bigger and better this year.

The tournament will host another concert like last year, but this time, there will also be a celebrity match.

One of those names is one of the best of all-time to ever play the game. The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus, will be playing on Saturday, September 14.

"It might be one of the last opportunities here locally that the fans can come out and see him live. I really think that they'll get a hoot out of coming out. He still plays very well when he plays, and he's a lot of fun with the group he's around. I think it's going to be a special day, and it's really something that I think the whole community will take advantage of and enjoy," Chris Coffman said. Coffman is the Ally Challenge Tournament Director.

In addition to Jack Nicklaus, you'll also see Metro-Detroit musician, Kid Rock and country-music star, Dierks Bentley. The fourth celebrity is in the works and will be announced soon.

The celebrity foursome will play a nine-hole scramble on Saturday, and the teams have not been announced yet. Last year's concert featured Big and Rich, but landing Dierks Bentley this year meant creating a marquee event that people will talk about for many years to come.

"We want it to be this huge community event. Flint is going through such a great rebirth right now, and it's really exciting to see all the good things that are happening, and we want to be a big part of it. Having things that family can come to, bring your kids, even if you're not a big golf fan, to be able to come out here and watch a concert like a Dierks Bentley, that's the type of atmosphere we're trying to create," Andrea Brimmer said. Brimmer is the Ally Financial Chief of Marketing & PR.

The Ally Challenge is September 13-15.

Tickets for Friday and Sundays event are $35 and Saturday's event with the concert is $50.