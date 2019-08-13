Ally Challenge looking to make second year bigger and better with new additions

(08/13/2019) - In 2018 the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren brought in over $800,000 for local charities.

And this year they are adding a brand new event to try to top that number.

This year features a Celebrity Shootout on Saturday, September 14th with four big names participating – golf legend Jack Nicklaus, rock star Kid Rock, country music star Dirks Bentley and Red Wings great Henrik Zetterberg.

"Kind of a 2-on-2, they're going to partner up. We're going to have a skins game and they'll be playing for $25,000 all going to a local charity,” said Chris Coffman, tournament director for the Ally Challenge. “And I think the fans are really going to enjoy it.

Along with the Celebrity Shootout, fans will get a chance to get up close and personal with the four stars.

"And if you'd like to bid on experiences to either to caddy for those players, be the walking scorer, be the stander bear or just have a spot inside the ropes with those players, you can,” said Coffman.

Bidding for these opportunities will be available at the Ally Challenge webpage, and a link is attached to this page.

Proceeds from that auction as well as the Celebrity Shootout will go to Habitat for Humanity and United Way. Returning this year will be the Birdies for Charity program.

"It’s a program where any 501c3 can participate in the state of Michigan and there's a 10% matching program for their charitable fundraising," said Coffman. "We had the second-best charitable giving result for a first-year tournament on this tour. We want to try and set records."

Also returning this year is free admission for veterans through a partnership with Dow - this year with an even bigger pavilion and closer to the action.

"The military active and retired military veterans are eligible to get two free tickets online through our website and they'll have a new, beautiful 30x40 foot pavilion that will be on the 18th green closer to the green," said Coffman.

Tickets for Friday will be $35, Saturday admission will be $50 and including the Celebrity Shootout as well as Dirks Bentley show beginning at 8 p.m., and the final day Sunday will cost $35.

For more information about the calendar of events and how to purchase tickets or donate visit the link attached to this story.

