Ally Challenge offers fun for the whole family at Warwick Hills this weekend

(9/13/2019) - The second Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club has a lot more than golf.

The Fan Zone at the Ally Challenge offers fun for the whole family at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club this weekend.

The venue's expansive fan zone offers fun for the whole family.

Friday was Family Fun Night, featuring pizza, makeup, games and food. McKennasSquad brought out one of their Beauty Bars in honor of McKenna Schummer, who died of cancer last year.

Flint native and professional golfer Kenton Sparks was on hand to offer free lessons for young golfers.

The Fan Zone will be available all weekend.

Former British Open champion Retief Goosen shared the first round lead at six under par with Scott McCarron, who is the current money leader on the PGA Tour Champions this season.

Jerry Kelly finished one back at five under par, with lots of big names not far behind.

Round 2 is scheduled for Saturday with the final round on Sunday.