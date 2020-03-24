Ally Challenge organizers hoping to host tournament as scheduled

(3/24/2020) - The Ally Challenge released a statement Tuesday saying the tournament organizers are moving forward with plans to hold the event July 27 to Aug. 3.

While coronavirus containment measures nationwide have halted the sports world nationwide, Ally Challenge organizers are hoping to fill Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club on schedule this summer.

Officials will continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and will provide regular status updates, along with any additional safety protocols.

The PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions both have suspended play and canceled tournaments due to the spreading coronavirus outbreak. Some of the major tournaments, including the Masters and senior majors, will be rescheduled.