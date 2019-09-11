Ally Challenge partners with Habitat for Humanity

The Ally Challenge brings in thousands of spectators, thousands of dollars and even thousands of volunteer hours.

"It's nice to get your hands dirty and do a little work," said PGA player, Jeff Maggert.

Maggert and fellow golfer, David Toms teamed up with Ally Financial volunteers to make a difference in Genesee County.

"It's fantastic that they're willing to come out here," said Ali Summerville with Ally Financial. "They care about the communities too and the focus isn't just about them or their golf game, its really about what were doing in the community."

The volunteers are working with Habitat for Humanity creating a multi-use building along University Ave. in Flint.

"It just goes back to the PGA tour and what we stand for, giving back to the communities that we play in and making them a better place. In turn they come out and support our events," said Toms.

While swinging a hammer isn't quite the same as swinging a golf club-- Maggert and Toms say this is what the Ally Challege is really about.

"Sometimes were in the city for 4 or 5 days and were just so focused on what were doing play golf, we don't really see what all the benefits of the golf tournament go to," said Maggert. "So it's nice to see where the proceeds are going."

Proceeds from the 3 day event will go back into the community through charities like Habitat for Humanity.