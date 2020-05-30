Alma College to resume in-person classes this fall

(5/30/2020) - Alma College has announced that in-person classes will resume later this year and also announced several schedule changes for the fall semester.

In a statement released on Friday, Alma College president, Jeff Abernathy, said that college officials are taking unprecedented measures to make sure that the campus is safe for when the students return.

"Doing what we do best means a return to campus and the type of face-to-face instruction and learning experience that is at the core of Alma College's mission," he said. "Still, our campus community will look different this fall. We are taking unprecedented measures to ensure our campus is safe as it can be to fight the spread of the coronavirus. While we cannot eliminate the risk entirely, we will do all we can to mitigate it."

The college's plan for reopening includes screening procedures, comprehensive testing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing, and personal protective equipment measures (including personal safety kits for all students, faculty, and staff). There will also be changes to housing and dining.

Small, in-person classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, August 24, which is one week ahead of its regularly scheduled date.

Labor Day and the days set aside for fall break will now be standard instruction days, the college announced. Because of these changes, the college will be closed for the week of Thanksgiving.

The last day of standard classes will be Friday, November 20 with final exams being held November 30 through December 4.

For more information, visit Alma College's coronavirus response website.