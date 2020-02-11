American Kitchen in Bay City taking on new identity as quick service BBQ

(2/11/2020) – Bay City’s American Kitchen restaurant is taking on a new identity as a quick service barbecue restaurant modeled after a new Midland eatery.

The downtown restaurant is rebranding as M2, based on the Molasses Smokehouse that opened in Midland last summer. M2 will feature a menu similar to Molasses Smokehouse using the same quick service formula.

“The response to the Molasses Smokehouse has been amazing in Midland,” said pit master Steve Seige. “We want to offer the same great taste and quality product to the people in Bay City.”

Guests can eat at M2, take their food home or have a meal delivered.

Downtown Restaurant Investments, which owns American Kitchen and Molasses Smokehouse, plans to turn the new M2 as its base for training and culinary development in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

“The M2 rebrand will allow us to venture in a new culinary direction while continuing to evolve for our customers and our team,” said CEO Dave Dittenber. “Our people will benefit from having the local hospitality programs involved in our facility, as will the students.”

M2 is slated to reopen on May 4. Dittenber said all American Kitchen employees affected by the rebranding will be offered first consideration for jobs at the new M2.