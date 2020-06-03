Amy Grant has open heart surgery to fix heart condition

In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, singer Amy Grant performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Amy Grant says the contemporary Christian singer had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition she has had since birth.

Doctors discovered Grant had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup.

Grant, who is married to country singer Vince Gill, is a six-time Grammy winner with well-known crossover pop hits like “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That's What Love is For."

