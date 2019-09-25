'An accident waiting to happen' is how Flint man describes a sinkhole in his neighborhood

9/25/2019 - A growing sinkhole has concerned Jason Koos more and more over the month since he moved to Flint's south side.

"I'm concerned for my children's safety and other kids in the area," he said.

What started out as a small hole is inching bigger every day. Koos attributes it to the recent rain.

"Over the last two weeks with some rain it has developed and gotten larger probably like ten to twelve feet in diameter," he said.

Koos, who stands about 6 feet tall, said he showed the hole to his daughter and stepped inside.

"It was above my waist," he said.

Unlike most sinkholes, this one is not in the street. It is on the side of the road near a bridge, over a culvert on Black Berry Lane. Koos believes that location makes it even more dangerous.

"It's a blind spot. It is just an accident waiting to happen," he said.

Koos just wants it fixed before someone gets hurt.

Flint Department of Public Works Director Rob Binscik said a crew has visited the site and repair is being planned.

"There's an issue with the culvert underneath the road. We are currently looking into a repair," he said.

Binscik could not offer a timetable for when the repair will be completed.

