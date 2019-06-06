An alternative plan has been proposed to fix crumbling roads

(6/6/19) - You may remember Governor Gretchen Whitmer's proposal for fixing the roads -- a hefty 45-cent gas tax.

Today, House Republicans shared their plan -- which *doesn't* hike prices at the pumps.

In a nutshell, this new plan shifts millions of dollars from the existing 6% sales tax on gasoline purchases for bridge and road repairs.

Currently, the money goes to schools and local governments.

The proposal would free up more than $500 million in additional revenue for roads -- starting next year.

Some argue the cuts to school programs would be too deep, especially in areas of information technology and administration.

Under the proposal, planned budget increases for education next year-- would decrease by nearly $300 million dollars.

Here is what some mid-Michigan residents had to say about the tax shift plan.

"I think we are paying way too much and it doesn't seem to be helping any. All the roads seem to be tore up," said Dorothy Jackson from Flint.

"I think it would be a good idea if it actually gets there. More tax on the roads, I don't think anybody would really like that" commented Mitch Karas, a Flushing resident.

Sharon Wright from Clio said,"People are tired of being taxed and taxed and taxed and then the government doesn't know what to do with the money once they got it."

And Adria Moore, a Flint resident added, "People are already struggling with paying for gas and I just think it would be a disservice to have more taxes put on the gas.

Additional details have yet to be revealed -- as talks continue on the best way to fund future road projects.