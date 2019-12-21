Angels bring the gift of Christmas to Mid-Michigan families

(12/21/2019) - 40 Mid-Michigan families are able to celebrate Christmas this year. And it's all thanks to some angels.

For the past three years, Christmas with Angels has been helping families in need for the holidays. After a family is selected, they take the guardians shopping. The volunteers then wrap the presents leading up to a big Christmas party where the children get to celebrate Christmas a few days early.

"Three years ago it started as a grassroots to help 10 families and raise $3000 and so far year to date we've helped over 250 children and we've raised over $30,000 right here in the Great Lakes Bay Regions,” said Elvis Machul, president of Christmas with Angels.

This year Christmas with Angels was able to raise more than their $12,000 goal to give 40 Mid-Michigan families the perfect holiday.

And Saturday afternoon they all gather to celebrate the holidays together.

It's an idea Elvis Machul began three years ago -- to help bring the gift of Christmas to those less fortunate.

"There are children out there that wouldn't have Christmas gifts and not only Christmas gifts but they're not coming down the stairs to a Christmas tree,” said Machul. “We want to make sure those children can go to school too and say you know what Santa brought me a Christmas gift and just to share in the absolute blessing of Christmas is so important."

And when they throw the annual party and see the kids unwrapping their gifts...it makes for a special day.

"It's an absolute blessing to see all these children have the gift of Christmas today and know you're impacting their lives for the future," said Machul.

Sandra Gonzales and her family have been through a lot this year. And she knew Christmas for her kids Santana and Zamaya was going to be hard. But thanks to Christmas with Angels, Gonzales knows her kids are spending the holiday season with a smile.

"I was excited just for my kids I want them to have a Christmas and it was a little hard this year,” said Gonzales. “Last year in December I had brain surgery, I had a brain aneurysm on December 13th so it totally changed my life. I have not been back to work yet and so these gifts are from the heart, and they touched us and I'm excited for them to be happy. It's going to put a smile on their faces."

The entire day was made possible from the 82 donors helping the organization this year reach their goal.