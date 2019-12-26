Anglers enjoy fishing after Christmas

(12/26/19) - Some anglers are hoping to reel in their Christmas present today.

The Saginaw River near the U.S.S. Edson in Bay County was unusually busy on the day after Christmas.

Typically anglers are waiting for rivers and lakes to freeze over so they can go ice fishing.

Bob Blitchok of Ortonville tells us this is the first time he can remember fishing the day after Christmas.

"It's like a late Christmas present, being able to come out walleye fishing this time of year in the boat," Blitchok said. "For the launch to be open and to be able to get a boat in the river this time of year, it's kind of nice."

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a website with more information about fishing this time of year. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be directed there.