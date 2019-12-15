Animal advocates want you to carefully consider adopting a pet as a Christmas gift

(12/15/19) - If you're a fan of cats, it's your time to shine! It happens to be Cat Lovers' Month. It's also the season of giving. Perhaps you're considering giving the gift of a fur baby.

If so, the animal advocates at Paradise Animal Rescue in Lapeer want to share some important reminders.

Presodemt Larraine Edwards and volunteer Shelly Powell delivered the tips with the help of two adorable kittens who are up for adoption.

Check out the attached video to see them or click on the related link to learn more about the rescue.

