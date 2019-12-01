Ann Arbor provisioning center ready to make first legal sales of adult-use cannabis in Michigan

(12/01/19) - A provisioning center in Ann Arbor will be at least one facility to make history in Michigan's recreational marijuana market as adult-use sales open up for the the first time Sunday.

Arbors Wellness is licensed to sell both medical and recreational marijuana.

The company said its first sale of cannabis would be done Sunday morning. Ryan Basore of Lansing and Flint native John Sinclair were the company's first two customers.

Sinclair is a known advocate who was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing two joints and giving them to an undercover cop.

Meanwhile, Flint Township resident Rick Thompson will be making a similar sale after their purchase. Thompson founded the Michigan Medical Marijuana Magazine and sits on the board of NORML of Michigan. Thompson was also a principal in the Proposal 1 movement.

The number of shops that will start selling recreational weed Sunday are few and far between. Others will begin on Monday. Fewer than a dozen shops have been licensed to sell recreational pot.