Annual Serenity House of Flint walk raises awareness about addiction recovery, opioid epidemic

(09/28/19) - The Loud & Proud Flint Recovery Walk and Rally is the 5th annual event of its kind for nonprofit organization Serenity House of Flint.

Executive Director Tara Moreno and board chair Serena Gunn stopped by the ABC12 studio Saturday morning to talk about today's event.

The walk and rally will be held at the Flat Lot in Downtown Flint this year located on South Saginaw Street next to U of M-Flint’s University Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are losing more and more people from addiction and overdose. This is not just an individual problem, it’s a family issue, a community issue. Our best defenses from this rattling disease and problem is to talk openly about recovery. It’s the stigma that keeps us sick, it’s the inability to talk about recovery without being stigmatized. When people are open about their struggles it lightens the burden for the next person,” Moreno said.

To learn more and to register early, visit www.facebook.com/flintserenityhouse.

