Annual homeless count set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Genesee County

(1/28/2020) - Volunteers will head out to areas where the homeless are known to frequent around Flint and Genesee County on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

They are counting how many people are actually living on the streets while collecting information like who's out there and why they're out there.

The information and data collected will help local agencies secure federal funds and provide services to those in need.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandates these yearly Point in Time counts to further its mission of ending homelessness on the local, state and national level.

Typically, local organizations conduct this count during the last 10 days in January.