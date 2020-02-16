Anonymous donor pays for FREE day at Flint Children Museum

Updated: Sun 10:28 AM, Feb 16, 2020

FLINT (WJRT) - (02/16/20) - Enjoy a day of free fun tomorrow (President's Day) at Flint Children Museum.

The museum is located at 1602 W. University Avenue and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jacky Metcalfe, visitor service associate manager, stopped by the ABC12 studio Saturday to invite the public to attend Monday and the Snow Princess & Snowman Party on February 21st.
 
