Another July 4: People flocking up north raise coronavirus fears

(4/8/2020) - A local leader in northern Michigan is deeply troubled, saying activity in his community is similar to what’s seen around the Fourth of July.

James Janisse, village president in Elk Rapids on Grand Traverse Bay, says people are visiting second homes and putting older year-round residents at risk for the coronavirus.

Janisse is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to bar people from traveling back and forth to second homes. He’s the latest official to express concern about a migration to northern Michigan from virus hot spots.

Janisse says propane companies are “overwhelmed” with requests from property owners for fuel.

