Another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is coming to Genesee County

(5/1/20) - Another COVID-19 testing site is coming to Genesee County.

Hamilton Community Health Network said it was opening a second drive-thru on Tuesday, May 5, next to its Burton Clinic.

It said testing would start in the parking lot of the Genesee County Health Department on South Saginaw Street at 9:00 a.m. by appointment only.

The network's first drive-thru testing site opened earlier this week at the North Pointe location on Clio Road in Flint.

Anyone who needed a test was required to contact their doctor to have it ordered. Patients would also have to schedule an appointment by calling the Hamilton COVID-19 Hotline at 810-406-4019.

The network said testing was also offered at all of its clinics Monday through Friday during regular clinic hours. An appointment must be set up in advance. Patients could also schedule a clinic test through the hotline.

Click here for a full list of details and guidelines.

