Another man accuses late U. of Michigan doctor of sex abuse

The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to “anyone who was harmed” by a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school.

One man said Thursday that Dr. Robert E. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969.

Gary Bailey says he filed an official complaint with the university at the time but never heard back.

Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s.

Anderson died in 2008.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.