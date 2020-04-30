Another protest of Michigan's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order happening in Lansing

(4/30/2020) - There's another protest over the stay at home order under way in Lansing despite organizers saying Facebook took their event page down.

Live video from the protest showed a number of people congregated near the State Capitol steps. The Michigan Legislature is meeting inside to consider an extension of the coronavirus State of Emergency.

Facebook says it classifies these protests as "harmful" and will continue to take down events like them.

At the "Operation Gridlock" protest from earlier this month, many protesters ignored social distancing rules and did not wear masks.

Organizers of Thursday's event say they're not discouraging people from spreading out, but it would be quote "silly" to follow the rules of the people they're protesting.