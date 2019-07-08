Anti-violence advocates pleading for unity after 6 people shot in Flint

(07/8/2019) - Community advocates are stepping up their pleas for unity after six people were shot at a Flint gas station early Sunday.

Five men and one woman ages 18 to 42 were shot around 3:15 a.m. at the BP gas station in the 4000 block of Clio Road. One was critically injured, two were seriously injured and the other three got minor injuries.

Police are searching for two men they believe are responsible while

community advocates are renewing pleas for residents to step up and stop the violence.

"Us as a collective can’t find an answer but we got to stick together,” said Sonya Long. “We can't sit in a house, the four walls and say this, that and a third. We got to get out here and do something about it."

Sandra Johnson is the project manager for the Hamilton Community Health Network. Recently, the organization got a federal grant for the North Flint Revitalization Initiative to help reduce crime in the community.

But even with that, they know the work is far from over.

"We're doing everything that we can mobilize resources in the community to help resonate this in both public health and in safety,” said Johnson. “And with instances like what happened over the weekend, we know our work is not yet finished."

Long lost her 7-year-old daughter Zaniyah to gun violence last fall. She said it's up to the community to stop the senseless violence.

“We want to look at the lawmakers and the law changers, but we also need to look at ourselves. What can we do as parents? What can we do as a community?” said Long. “Parents, you got to do something, start within. When we point the fingers, three more are pointing back at us. So we can’t look at the state to do something. We got to start looking at ourselves.”

As a community advocate against violence, Kenyetta Dotson said stopping to think before acting can save a life.

"If they can just take a pause and think about it what's going to happen five minutes after I pull this trigger," said Dotson. “We have to speak up and come together as one community and if you feel with whatever you might be dealing with alone then reach out to some folks who you know you can trust.”

Advocates like Eileen Hayes, the executive director Michigan Faith in Action, believe the more people who begin to share their voice, the quicker Flint will see results.

“With the strength in our numbers there are far more people who want to see the violence stopped then there are people who want to see it continue so you really have to get in there and work with us,” said Hayes.