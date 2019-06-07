Anti-abortion protesters forcibly removed from Flint Women's Center

(6/7/2019) - A pro-life protest inside a Flint abortion clinic Friday morning ended with multiple police agencies arresting four people.

Some of the protesters were physically dragged out of the Women's Center in Flint -- and that was their plan.

The group, Citizens for a Pro-Life Society based in South Lyon, showed up to talk to women who had scheduled abortions at the clinic. Members said before the protest they wouldn't leave even when ordered to by police.

Protesters say their acts of disobedience were a show of solidarity with the unborn children. The protesters names weren't immediately released because they hadn't been arraigned.