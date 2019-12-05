Apartment fire claims life of 58-year-old man

(12/5/2019) - A 58-year-old man died Wednesday evening after his apartment caught fire in Midland County.

The fire was reported around 8:05 p.m. at 2022 N. Crescent St. in Sanford. The apartment is part of a single-story building with four units in a small two building complex.

The Jerome Township Fire Department found 58-year-old Steven Tripp dead in the bedroom of apartment 6. The fire started in Tripp's living room and filled the apartment with smoke, according to the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

Two other apartments in the building also suffered smoke damage.

The sheriff's office asked the Michigan Fire Marshal's Office to assist with determining a cause of the fire.