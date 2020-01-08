Appeals court rules Saginaw may have violated business owner's rights

A downtown Saginaw Restaurant has been closed for more than two years, but a United States Circuit Court just ruled that the city may*have violated the owner's constitutional rights...

"I'm very happy about it, at least it's a start again," says Rita Johnson

Rita's Southern Soul Cafe sits on Washington Avenue in downtown Saginaw, but the city took Rita Johnson's business license away after gunfire erupted outside the building in May of 2017.

The restaurant has sat like this for more than two years, no customers, no money coming in.

"It's been very hard, because this place is a decent size, I have to pay Consumers Energy, the water bill," says Johnson.

But now the United States 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has given Johnson hope, as it partially overturned a local federal judge's ruling, saying Johnson can sue the city because her due process rights may have been violated.

"Bottom line is the 6th Circuit said, that Saginaw's laws and ordinances are legal, but they way they applied them to Rita's business and the gangsters that shot up the front of this place is likely unconstitutional," says attorney Phil Ellison.

The city held a hearing after closing the business down, and attorney Phil Ellison believes the appeals court's ruling indicates the hearing should have been held first, before the business license was removed.

Police believe 60 gunshots were fired outside of Rita's, some of the bullets ending up in the restaurant. No one was injured. Johnson rented the building to someone who hosted a birthday party concert that night back in 2017.

"The problem is very simple, if someone shoots up the front of the business, go arrest the guy who shot up the business, don't shut down the property owner," says Ellison.

There have been no arrests in the shooting case.

The attorney representing Saginaw, Greg Mair says the city is evaluating their options, one of which could be additional appeals.

Johnson looks forward to a trial and hopes she will be open her business again.

"I'm a retiree and I'm on a fixed income so to maintain my home and this place, it's been very difficult," says Johnson.