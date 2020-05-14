Appeals court rules against Trump in emoluments lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court revived the lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through his Washington, D.C. hotel.

The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 9-6 ruling Thursday, rejected Trump’s attempt to stop the lawsuit over his ownership of the hotel.

According to CNN, D.C. and Maryland attorneys general have claimed the Trump International Hotel has an unfair competitive advantage and have attempted to subpoena records.

