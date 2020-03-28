Appeals court rules law favors fired Wayne State custodian

(3/28/20) - Wayne State University isn't immune to a Michigan law that gives job protections to veterans.

A federal appeals court affirmed a decision that requires Wayne State to rehire Charles Rudolph.

He's a custodian who was accused of missing assignments and fired in 2015.

Rudolph is a U.S. Army veteran who sued the university, saying he was entitled to a hearing under a law that gives protections to veterans who work for public employers.

Wayne State argued that it's not covered by the law because the Michigan Constitution allows the school to manage its affairs. But the appeals court says that position doesn't mesh with previous legal rulings.

