Appeals court to hear challenge of law Whitmer is using to issue orders

(5/29/2020) - The Michigan Court of Appeals will hear arguments on whether the law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is using to issue her executive orders is unconstitutional.

The court of appeals granted the motion Friday morning.

Attorneys for Michigan United for Liberty, the group that organized protests outside the State Capitol, filed an emergency appeal of a state Court of Claims ruling, which sided with Whitmer's ability to issue the executive orders.

Whitmer is facing a number of challenges over emergency mandates she's issued without approval of the state House of Representatives or Senate.

An attorney the group hopes the court of appeals will hear arguments within two weeks.