April was the first cooler than normal month since November

(5/1/2020) - April 2020 was the first month with below average temperatures since November of last year.

According to data from the National Weather Service, Flint saw an average temperature of 45.6 degrees in April, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. In Saginaw, the average temperature was 44.2 degrees, which is 1.9 degrees below normal.

The last time a month finished with below average temperatures was back in November, when both Flint and Saginaw finished the month around 5 degrees below normal.

April came after a mild winter for Mid-Michigan. December through March were all well above normal with January being in the top 10 for warmest Januaries on record in both Flint and Saginaw.

April also finished with below normal precipitation and snowfall in both cities.

Latest data from the Climate Prediction Center shows that Mid-Michigan is in store for a cooler than normal start to May as well.

By the end of the month, average high temperatures will be in the lower 70s with average lows in the 50s.