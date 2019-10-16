Aramark workers anxiously await contract agreement after UAW, GM reach deal

(10/16/2019) - Aramark workers on strike from General Motors looked on with both frustration and hope as their brothers and sisters in the United Auto Workers learned of a tentative agreement.

The UAW and GM announced a tentative agreement on Wednesday to a 31-day strike that has crippled the automaker. Nearly 49,000 union members went on strike from GM on Sept. 16.

A day earlier on Sept. 15, about 850 Aramark workers who perform maintenance at GM facilities in Michigan and Ohio, including the Flint complex, went on strike. They are paid between $11 and $15 an hour had been working on a contract extension since March 2018.

There's been no word of any agreement yet for the Aramark workers, who also are represented by the UAW. That has created some worry about whether they will still be on the picket lines in the coming days or weeks.

"When we hear they've reached a tentative agreement and absolutely nothing has been said about us, it's got a lot of the local members in an uproar, because what does that mean?" said Tamara Sullivan. "Does that mean they will be forced to cross our line, when we're the exact same local union?"

Amad Chilton predicted there could be some issues if GM workers have to cross picket lines and return to work before Aramark workers have a deal.

"We've known that they had us under two years our extended contract that had to be agreed upon yet, so we already knew that was going to be somewhat of a fight," he said.

It's been 26 days since UAW members received their last paycheck from GM. Since then, nearly 49,000 nationwide have been surviving on strike pay of just $250 a week and raised to $275 last week.

While workers in Flint are ready to head back to work -- they want to see more details of the deal first.

"We still have to vote on it," said Alex Rodriguez. "There's light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully, it will be good and send us all back to work. It's affected the whole country."