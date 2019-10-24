Aramark workers at GM plants also voting on tentative contract this week

(10/24/2019) - While General Motors employees vote on a proposed labor contract this week, their maintenance coworkers from Aramark are voting on a contract of their own.

The United Auto Workers reached a tentative agreement last week with GM on behalf of Aramark employees, who perform maintenance duties at GM factories in Michigan and Ohio.

The proposed contract includes wage increases, a signing bonus, holiday bonuses, more vacation time and an extra paid holiday for the Monday after Easter each year.

In a letter to Aramark workers, UAW leaders wrote in part:

"Collective bargaining and strike actions are never easy... But you have demonstrated against great odds that 'being union' is a powerful voice. Your GM brethren mentioned countless times that your leadership on the picket line inspired them and our nation. That solidarity and a vision for what we bargain for have presented you with clear gains."