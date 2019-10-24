Aramark workers at GM plants also voting on tentative contract this week

Aramark workers picket in Flint on Sept. 15, the day before GM workers went on strike across the country.
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) (10/24/2019) - While General Motors employees vote on a proposed labor contract this week, their maintenance coworkers from Aramark are voting on a contract of their own.

The United Auto Workers reached a tentative agreement last week with GM on behalf of Aramark employees, who perform maintenance duties at GM factories in Michigan and Ohio.

The proposed contract includes wage increases, a signing bonus, holiday bonuses, more vacation time and an extra paid holiday for the Monday after Easter each year.

In a letter to Aramark workers, UAW leaders wrote in part:

"Collective bargaining and strike actions are never easy... But you have demonstrated against great odds that 'being union' is a powerful voice. Your GM brethren mentioned countless times that your leadership on the picket line inspired them and our nation. That solidarity and a vision for what we bargain for have presented you with clear gains."

 