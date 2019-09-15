UAW Aramark workers initiate strike outside of Flint Assembly

(09/15/19) - Aramark workers gathered outside Flint Assembly early Sunday morning after initiating a strike.

The janitors are represented by the UAW at eight General Motors facilities in Ohio and Michigan, including Flint Assembly.

Factory workers are not to cross their picket lines, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, UAW leaders expecting to meet Sunday to decide what's next.

The United Auto Workers' contract with GM has expired. Workers are to report Sunday as scheduled.

Earlier this month, 96-percent of GM's workers voted to authorize a strike if a new contract isn't agreed upon.

The UAW Local 598 Strike Committee expressed support for the Aramark picketers on its official Facebook page, saying "These are our Local 598 brothers and sisters and we will be here to support them through this process and we ask that all our members do the same."