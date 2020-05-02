Arenac County Fair canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

(5/2/20) - The Arenac County Fair has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event dating back more than 125 years was scheduled to be held July 21 to July 25.

The county fair board announced Friday it had made the decision to protect the community.

It said in a Facebook post, "We cannot guarantee that it will be safe to have everyone together in large groups in the near future. We would like to thank all of our volunteers, participants, sponsors, and community for their patience and continued support throughout the years especially during this difficult time. The tradition of family fun will be able to continue next year, July 20th-24th, as we look forward to making the 2021 Arenac County Fair the best one yet."