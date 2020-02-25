Arenac County becomes a Second Amendment sanctuary

(2/25/2020) - On Tuesday, Arenac County became the latest county in Michigan to become a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

The county's board of commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the resolution.

"This is a very passionate topic for the people of Arenac County and we are eternally grateful to the Board of Commissioners today for passing this unanimously," said chair of the 5th district of the state's 2A movement, Earl Lackie.

Lackie said the resolution asked the board to not support any unconstitutional firearm laws.

The resolution says that the board supports the discretion of the county's sheriff and prosecuting attorney in choosing to not enforce any unconstitutional firearm law.

Nikki Broadstone, the chair of the county's 2A movement, said that new laws going into effect in other states makes protecting the Second Amendment a priority in Michigan.

"With some of these laws coming out, they are getting very dangerous," she said. "The red-flag laws and things like that we really need to make sure who has our back and that's what we are trying to do."

Broadstone said that around 18 counties in Michigan have become a Second Amendment sanctuary and she hopes to see that number rise.

"We want to take county by county until we have all 83 counties," she said. "Then we can go all of Michigan are not going to put up with dwindling away, kicking away our 2A rights."

Prior to the vote, the Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties group in Arenac County hosted a rally outside of the Arenac County Courthouse.

Broadstone said that nearly 100 people attended the rally.

One of those attendees was 11-year-old Randon Marcum who said he was there to support the Second Amendment.

"We need to protect our rights and our constitution," he said. "That's what we are doing today."

Tuscola County will vote on a similar resolution on Thursday.