Arenac County campground rebounds after tornado

(05/24/19) - The strong winds of an EF-0 tornado knocked them down, but not out.

White's Canoe Livery and Campground in Arenac County took a direct hit from the August 2018 tornado. It forced the family-owned business to close early for the season, just shy of Labor Day.

"What took the tornado 45 seconds to do, it took us nine months to clean up. So, but we made'er," said owner Ladd White.

White's opened a few weeks ago, in plenty of time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Altogether the tornado did about $200,000 in damage. They did have insurance.

"We had five roofs we had to put on, one bathroom crushed, a cabin crushed. We had some buses, numerous canoes, tables, garbage cans," White said.

Many of those items were destroyed by falling trees.

"We had loggers in, they were hauling wood all winter," said White, who also spent the winter hauling, stacking and splitting the wood.

White adds, despite the storm and the stress that followed, there's a lot to be thankful for at this Sterling-area campground along the Rifle River. "We won't have to buy firewood this year for the campground, so that's a good thing."

There were only six campers there when the tornado tore through. Thankfully none of them were hurt by the falling trees or downed power lines.

"Now we don't have any overhead lines, everything is underground, buried cables and that now. So it's all worked out good in the long run, with all the stress, we probably ended up turned out better than we had before," White said.

White said typically the summer is the stressful season, but after the nine month clean up he's looking forward to relaxing in June, July and August.

"We still got a little more clean up out of the campground, but we're 99 percent done in the campgrounds," White said.