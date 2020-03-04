Arenac County installs its first tornado sirens in three cities

(3/4/2020) - Brand new tornado sirens have been put up in three cities in Arenac County. They are located in Standish, Omer, and Au Gres.

Arenac County's emergency manager, Ed Rohn, said these sirens are the county's first and were put up after the county received a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

"We don't have any warning systems within the county," he said. "And we had an opportunity to apply for the grant and received it."

Rohn said that the new sirens were placed in the areas where the most people live.

"These particular cities were the larger population areas and some of them have canoeing, camping, a lot of outdoor activities with parks," Rohn said. "One in particular houses a school. There's a lot of people outdoors and these help protect those. These are outdoor warning sirens."

On social media, a few residents expressed concern that some of the smaller towns in the area are being left out of coverage of these tornado sirens.

Rohn said that the installation of these three sirens is hopefully just the beginning.

"I just hope that funding becomes available in the future," he said. "We are constantly seeking it and if it does, we hope to continue or expand the system to help protect additional citizens of the community."

Arenac County is no stranger to the threat of tornadoes. Rohn said the county has seen a few tornadoes in the last few years.

"Within the last two years, we had three confirmed tornadoes in the county," he said. "And others that appeared to be but the damage was so great in some of the areas that they couldn't even get to them to confirm if it was a tornado prior to the clean-up."

The new sirens will be activated by the Arenac County Central Dispatch to alert people outside when a Tornado Warning is issued, or if a funnel cloud has been spotted. The sirens will also go off if a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for a storm with winds greater than 70 miles per hour.

When the siren is activated, it will sound a steady one-time three minute wail. If this happens, you are urged to seek shelter immediately.

Testing of the sirens will happen once a month on the first Wednesday of each month.