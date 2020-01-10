Arenac County man claims $500,000 Michigan Lottery instant game prize

(1/10/2020) - The holidays had an extra sparkle for an Arenac County man who won $500,000 on a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The 37-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning Holiday Sparkle ticket at the Rich gas station located at 320 S. Main St. in Standish. But he never expected to win the big prize.

"I scratched the $500,000 winner first and thought my eyes were playing tricks on me," the winner said. "I looked it over a bunch of times, but I'm still in shock about it really. Once I deposit the check, it'll finally feel real."

The winner recently claimed his $500,000 prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. He plans to pay off his bills and save the remainder.

Holiday Sparkle players already have claimed $18 million worth of prizes since the game launched in October. More than $7 million worth of prizes remain, including another $500,000 top prize.