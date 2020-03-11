Arenac County voters approve plan to split school district

(3/11/20) - Voters in the Arenac Eastern School District in northeastern Arenac County approved a plan Tuesday to split up their district, which closed due to declining enrollment in 2017.

Students have attended Standish-Sterling Community Schools since then. But as the Arenac Eastern district continues to wind down, voters were asked how to divide the territory between the Standish-Sterling and Au Gres-Sims school districts.

The measure on the ballot would divide Arenac Eastern’s territory at M-65, so students east of the state highway would attend Au Gres-Sims schools while students to the west would continue attending Standish-Sterling schools.

It was approved by voters Tuesday by 70 percent, with 216 votes.

The election results showed 91 voters were against the plan.

Voters in all three school districts needed to approve the plan for it to be enacted by a June deadline. Students from Arenac Eastern would be allowed to continue attending Standish-Sterling schools if they fall in the new Au Gres-Sims boundary.

