Arguments begin in Republican lawsuit against Whitmer

(5/15/2020) - The Michigan Court of Claims has heard arguments claiming Gov. Gretchen Whitmer overstepped her authority when extending the State of Emergency and her executive orders.

Michigan Republicans filed the lawsuit after the Whitmer extended the State of Emergency until May 28 without approval from the Legislature. That order makes emergency funding available and gives the governor expanded powers.

Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey have said Whitmer's extension of the State of Emergency is unconstitutional and she misinterpreted the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945.

Chatfield and Shirkey say they denied the extension in an effort to move toward plans of living with the virus rather than in fear of it.

Whitmer has said her orders are based on saving lives by following science and data to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

Friday's hearing ended with the judge suggesting that her decision will probably end up at the Michigan Supreme Court.