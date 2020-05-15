Arguments heard in the lawsuit by the Michigan Legislature against Governor Whitmer

05/15/2020 - The hearing was held on Zoom and both the lawyer for the legislature and the lawyer for the governor appeared Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens.

"The issue here is purely whether the governor's actions were ultra vires either under the Constitution of the State of Michigan, under the Emergency Manager Act or under the Emergency Power of Government Act," Judge Stephens said.

State Republicans filed the lawsuit after Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's State of Emergency in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

At issue: Did Governor Whitmer overstep her authority by extending it without the legislature's approval? Michael Williams is the attorney for the Michigan Legislature.

"This is not an argument about the existence or non-existence of a crisis. This case is instead about a question of whether a governor, this governor or any governor in the future, can exercise effectively limitless, unilateral, temporally unbounded authority," Attorney Williams argued.

There is a law passed in 1945 that grants broad authority to governors.

Attorney Chris Allen is representing Governor Whitmer.

"There's a reason that states across the country have similar schemes and are acting under them. And, again your Honor, if the Legislature should want a different path of deliberation and Robert's Rules of Order, the Legislature has the means to make the very changes they want to these laws in their own chamber," Attorney Allen said.

The attorney for the Michigan Legislature is asking the judge to declare the state of emergency and disaster invalid and improper.

Judge Stephens did not make a ruling Friday and suggested when she does the case will probably land at the Michigan Supreme court.