Arkansas man hurt in small plane crash at Bay City airport

(07/07/19) - A 27-year-old man from Arkansas was airlifted to a mid-Michigan hospital when the small plane he was flying reportedly crashed at James Clements Airport in Bay City.

Police tell ABC12 the pilot had to be pulled from the small, single-engine plane with the jaws of life.

His injuries are described as life-threatening.

911 received a call that a plane went down at James Clements Airport after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

No one else was on board the plane that had heavy damage and leaking fuel.

Police say the airport will be closed temporarily until the FAA and NTSB arrive to investigate.