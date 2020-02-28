Armed robbery reported at downtown Flint credit union branch

(2/28/2020) - Police arrested a male suspect after a credit union branch in downtown Flint was robbed Friday.

Police responded to the Team One Credit Union at the corner of Second and Stevens streets around noon. No injuries were reported.

Michigan State Police arrested a 32-year-old man at a nearby apartment complex in connection with the case. He was not identified because he hasn't been arraigned on formal charges.

The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.