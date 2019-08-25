Armstrong Middle School teacher remembered for spreading kindness

A mid-Michigan school district is remembering one teacher's legacy. A beloved Kearsley middle school teacher lost her battle to Multiple Sclerosis earlier this month.

On Sunday night current and former students put a candlelight vigil in honor of Leann Wartella.

"She was one of my best friends. I really struggled in 6th grade to find people to hang out with, and she kind of took me in," Isabella Tucker said.

Students, faculty, friends, and family met outside Armstrong middle school, where she taught at for 14 years.

"She was just empowering, and she really inspired you to become the best of who you could be," Tucker said.

When Wartella lost her battle to Multiple Sclerosis, it came as a surprise to Tucker. The middle school student was about to have Wartella again as a teacher for her last year at Armstrong.

"The first couple of weeks are going to be tough walking in that classroom every day for 6th hour. I think she is in there she is going to be watching over all of us," Tucker said.

Wartella's impact felt through generations. Caleb Lasley is a junior in high school now, and he still remembers all the times he spent with his honors, English teacher.

"Meeting her made me realize that I needed to try harder in school and really pushed me to the person I am today," Lasley said.

Before the first school bell goes off, everyone at the vigil had an assignment. Faculty passed out envelopes labeled hashtag Wartella legacy. Inside that envelope a blank note card for everyone to write down a piece of advice their teacher once gave them. Tucker already knew what she was going to put on her's.

"Just to spread kindness and try your hardest you know," Tucker said.

The school district plans to have grief counselors around to help students and faculty get through this difficult time.