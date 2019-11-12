Man arrested 2 years after hit-and-run deaths of 13-year-old friends

(11/12/2019) - Police arrested a 27-year-old man more than two years after 13-year-olds Tatiana Brown and Ashyrinta Clemons were hit and killed on Saginaw Street in Flint.

Investigators say the suspect may have been intoxicated when he hit the two girls leaving a Sweet 16 party on Aug. 26, 2017.

Brown and Clemons were crossing Saginaw Street when they were struck by a car. The driver believed to have killed them took off.

The driver turned himself in to the Flint Police Department days after the crash, but he was released from custody less than 48 hours later while police continued investigating. That investigation culminated with Tuesday's arrest.

The suspect, whose name is not being released because he hasn't been arraigned, is facing a total of eight charges:

-- Two counts of failing to stop at an accident at fault resulting in death.

-- Two counts of reckless driving causing death.

-- Two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

-- Two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle.

The suspect was being held in the Flint City Lockup awaiting arraignment before a Genesee County judge.

Families of Brown and Clemons rallied for justice outside Flint City Hall and the Flint Police Department on the two-year anniversary of the girls' deaths. They were protesting the lack of justice since the driver was released.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton met with Flint police officials over the summer to demand they put the girls' case on front burner.

In April 2018, the original officer on the case, former Flint police Sgt. Jason Groulx, resigned after he was named in federal criminal charges. Leyton said the case was handed off to another investigator, who had to pass it off to a third person.