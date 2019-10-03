Arrest made in deadly shooting at Suncrest Apartments last weekend

(10/3/2019) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old in Flint Township last weekend.

The suspect is in custody at the Genesee County Jail, facing charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery and four weapons charges.

He wasn't being identified Thursday because he hadn't been arraigned.

Flint Township police say Adrian Evans died after a shooting at Building 800 in the Suncrest Apartments complex just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found Evans on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.