Arson Watch focused on preventing mischief for 13th year

(10/29/19) - Five years in a row without an arson. It's a record volunteers are focused on reaching ahead of what used to be two of the busiest nights of the year for Saginaw firefighters.

The Arson Watch program, now in its 13th year, is credited with helping curb the intentionally set fires.

Back in 2006 before the program launched, the Saginaw Fire Department was called to a total of 27 fires from 8 a.m. Oct. 30 to 8 a.m. Nov. 1. Seventeen of those 27 fires were arson.

Ana Hidalgo, co-chair of Arson Watch, vividly remembers 2006 when the city made national news for the rash of arsons.

"It was very dangerous, and we were hoping it wouldn't get to the point where nobody wanted to live here because of that, so we wanted to make sure that we, we stopped it," Hidalgo explained.

Over the years the number of arsons has declined.

In 2007 there were a total of 14 fires, with nine of them ruled arson.

Fast forward to 2018 and one fire was reported during the two day time frame, but it was not an arson.

In fact, for the past four years none of the fires have been intentionally set.

Despite the progress, volunteers are not slowing down.

Wednesday and Thursday night you will see teams of at least two people patrolling the city in cars with flashing lights, or walking around with bright orange Arson Watch shirts.

Volunteers are asked to check in at one of three locations in the city. They include: Beacon of Hope Church, 2109 W. Michigan Avenue, Zion Lutheran Church, 1209 Hancock Street, and Houghton-Jones Resource Center, 1708 Johnson Street. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be directed to Arson Watch's Facebook page which provides the times those locations are open on Oct. 30 and 31.

Over the years Arson Watch has evolved, but the goal remains the same. The volunteers, firefighters, police officers, and Saginaw's code enforcement team SCENIC, all want to keep people from starting fires.

Organizers add city residents who aren't able to patrol can still help by turning on their outside lights, and calling 911 if they see suspicious activity.

"It you don't get involved you have, you don't have the right to complain about anything. You've got to get out there and you have to be, you know, involved in the community and you have to take over. The police and the fire department can't do everything," Hidalgo said. "I mean that's a lot. And considering the cutbacks that they've gone through, they need our help."

Arson Watch also wants to remind people to be the eyes and ears of police and firefighters, but not to interfere with anyone who is up to no good. Suspicious activity should be called into 911 so police and/or fire can respond.