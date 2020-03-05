Art Van Furniture closing all company-owned stores

(3/5/20) - Art Van Furniture announced it will be closing and liquidating all of its company-owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

Liquidation sales will begin Friday and a final date of operations was not announced. Art Van Furniture, PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors stores owned by the company are affected.

Several franchised Art Van locations, including some in Mid-Michigan, are not closing and will not be affected by the liquidation.

Art Van spokeswoman Diane Charles said the company’s brands and operations have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment.

“On behalf of the company we want to offer our sincere appreciation to our employees for their dedication, commitment and hard work," she said. "We also want to extend our gratitude to the many customers, vendors, franchisees, charities and communities who have supported these retailers."

Art Van Elslander opened his first furniture store on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit in 1959. The company grew to nearly 200 stores and 5,000 employees around the Midwest.

Thomas H. Lee Partners in Boston purchased Art Van from the Van Elslander family in 2017.

Over its 61-year history, Art Van developed a strong reputation for philanthropy and community involvement. The company has helped raise $25 million through its Art Van Charity Challenge, including $10 million in direct company matches.

Art Van also collected 3 million bottles of water during the Flint water crisis in 2016 and used its fleet of delivery trucks to help deliver it. The company also cosponsored telethons to raise money for medical treatment for children exposed to lead.