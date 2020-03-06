Art Van Furniture notifies state of 700+ impending layoffs

(3/6/2020) - Art Van Furniture is planning to layoff more than 700 workers as it winds down operations and closes company-owned stores in Michigan.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state on Friday, Art Van is laying off 66 people at its Burton store on Court Street sometime around May 5.

A total of 721 layoffs are planned at Art Van corporate-owned stores and warehouses in Burton, Warren, Novi, Grand Rapids, Shelby Township, Lansing and Alpine Township in Kent County.

The layoffs in Burton include 14 delivery drivers, 11 sales associates, four customer pickup associates, managers, team leaders and support staff.

The WARN letter does not mention layoffs or closures of other Art Van stores in Mid-Michigan.

Art Van announced plans on Thursday to close all of its corporate-owned stores due to a challenging retail environment. Some franchised Art Van locations will remain open, but they have to find new suppliers.

Art Van Elslander opened his first furniture store on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit in 1959. The company grew to nearly 200 stores and 5,000 employees around the Midwest.

Thomas H. Lee Partners in Boston purchased Art Van from the Van Elslander family in 2017. Art Van now has 141 stores and more than 3,600 employees in several states.