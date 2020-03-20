Art Van Furniture suspends all in-store sales operations, pickups end Sunday

(3/20/2020) - Art Van Furniture is winding down operations faster than anticipated to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The furniture retail giant with more than 140 stores across the Midwest announced plans to close all company-owned stores two weeks ago and filed for bankruptcy soon after.

Most of the stores have remained open to hold liquidation sales since then. However, the company issued a statement Friday afternoon saying all in-store sales operations have been suspended.

Customers have until 7 p.m. Sunday to pickup any purchases. They are asked to practice social distancing and proper handwashing when they visit a store for pickup.

"We would like to extend our sincere empathy for the extraordinary hardship so many of our customers, employees and communities are facing," the Art Van statement says.

Franchised Art Van Furniture stores in Mount Pleasant, Owosso and East Tawas are not affected.

Art Van is laying off 721 sales, support, delivery and warehouse employees in Michigan.