Art Van responds to reports of possible sale, bankruptcy

(02/16/20) - Art Van is now responding to reports of a sale and possible bankruptcy filing.

Crain's Detroit Business -- citing an anonymous source -- reported that Art Van plans to announce that decision in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the company released a statement Saturday, reading in part:

"We are actively exploring a variety of options with our creditors, investors and landlords--- to ensure Art Van can continue serving our guests and our communities."

Adding, "It is premature at this time-- to comment further--- as no final decisions have been made. In the meantime-- our stores are open, and it is business as usual."

